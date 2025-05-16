ADVERTISEMENT

World

Former FBI Director James Comey to be interviewed by the U.S. Secret Service

By CNN

Published

In this Oct. 21, 2015, file photo, FBI Director James Comey listens while testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.