ADVERTISEMENT

World

Trinidad and Tobago extends state of emergency as threats hatched in prison persist

By The Associated Press

Published

The country's coat of arms is displayed on the facade of a government building in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Aug. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ash Allen, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.