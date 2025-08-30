World

Thousands of redheads celebrate their strands at a festival in the Netherlands

By The Associated Press

Published

A participant checks her hair color on a chart of gradations of red during the Red Head Days festival in Tilburg, Netherlands, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.