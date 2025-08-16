ADVERTISEMENT

World

Tensions soar in Serbia as angry protesters clash with police, set fire to party offices

By The Associated Press

Published

Serbian gendarmerie officers patrol in truck during an anti-government protest near Serbian Progressive Party office in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.