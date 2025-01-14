ADVERTISEMENT

World

Southern California faces new wildfire warnings as near hurricane-force winds regain strength

By The Associated Press

Published

Two people walk along a road in a fire-ravaged community in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.