World

South African breeder is accused of US$14 million rhino horn smuggling ring

By The Associated Press

Published

Rhinosaurus breeder John Hume poses for photographs at the Gala Premiere of Trophy, a documentary about the complex industry of big-game hunting and conservation in Africa and the U.S, at a central London cinema, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.