World

Ship attacked in Red Sea off Yemen with gunfire, rocket-propelled grenades, U.K. maritime agency says

By The Associated Press

Published

This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.