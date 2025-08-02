ADVERTISEMENT

World

Rescue workers in Chile find the body of one of 5 miners trapped in a copper mine

By The Associated Press

Published

Relatives of a missing miner arrive to the offices of Codelco, operators of El Teniente copper mine, where a cave-in killed one worker and trapped five others underground, halting operations in Rancagua, Chile, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.