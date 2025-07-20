Request to unseal Epstein grand jury transcripts likely to disappoint, ex-prosecutors say

This photo combination shows from top left, Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey listening in New York, July 8, 2019, attorney Todd Blanche after a hearing, Sept. 5, 2024, in Washington, Attorney General Pam Bondi speaking during a news conference at the Justice Department, June 6, 2025, in Washington and and President Donald Trump speaking at an event in the East Room of the White House, July 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, Jose Luis Magana, Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Alex Brandon, file)