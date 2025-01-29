ADVERTISEMENT

World

Princess Beatrice gives birth to second daughter

By CNN

Published

Princess Beatrice, left, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi pictured in March 2024. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.