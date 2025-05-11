World

Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in Ukraine, a Gaza ceasefire and release of hostages in Sunday appeal

By The Associated Press

Published

Pope Leo XIV delivers his blessing from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica for his first Sunday blessing after his election, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, May 11, 2025.(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.