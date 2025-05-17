ADVERTISEMENT

World

Paris unveils a memorial to LGBTQ2S+ victims of Nazi regime and other persecutions

By The Associated Press

Published

French artist Jean-Luc Verna, center, poses with performers during the inauguration of his sculpture, a memorial to the long-ignored gay victims of the Nazi regime and to all LGBTQ+ people persecuted throughout history, in Paris, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.