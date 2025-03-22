North Korean leader reaffirms support for Russia’s war in Ukraine in talks with top official

In this this photo provided by the North Korean government, Russia's Security Council Secretary, Sergey Shoigu, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea Friday, March 21, 2025. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

(朝鮮通信社/AP)