New Zealand’s unofficial fruit is the feijoa, not the kiwi. And part of the fun is in giving it away

By The Associated Press

Published

Someone leaves a box outside a house offering free feijoas in Wellington, New Zealand on May 11, 2025. (Charlotte Graham-McLay / AP Photo)


















