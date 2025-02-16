World

New York police find body of missing man they say was tortured for more than a month by 5 people

By The Associated Press

Published

This undated photo provided by the New York State Police shows Sam Nordquist, a 24-year-old missing transgender man who died after enduring prolonged physical and psychological abuse over a month by multiple individuals who later discarded his body in a field, in Canandaigua, N.Y., according to New York State Police. (New York State Police via AP)


















