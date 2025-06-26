ADVERTISEMENT

Myanmar burns confiscated drugs worth around US$300 million

By The Associated Press

Published

Firefighters stand by near burning illegal narcotics during a destruction ceremony to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)


















