ADVERTISEMENT

World

Morocco feminist activist remanded for ‘offending Islam’ online

By AFP

Published

A Moroccan court on Tuesday remanded feminist activist Ibtissame Lachgar pending trial for “offending Islam” over a post she made on social media, the public prosecutor’s office told AFP.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.