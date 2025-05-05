ADVERTISEMENT

World

King Charles joins crowds for Victory in Europe Day celebrations

By Reuters

Updated

Published

From left, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince George, Prince Louis, Kate Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to view the fly past featuring the Royal Air Force's Red Arrows after a military procession marking the 80th anniversary of V-E Day, in London, Monday, May 5, 2025. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.