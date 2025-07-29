ADVERTISEMENT

World

Kim Jong Un’s sister dismisses U.S. intent to resume diplomacy on North Korea denuclearization

By The Associated Press

Published

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Jorge Silva/Pool Photo via AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.