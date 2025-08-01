ADVERTISEMENT

World

Jury orders Tesla to pay more than US$200 million in Autopilot crash case

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

The Tesla logo is displayed at a Tesla dealership, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.