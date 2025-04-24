ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.S. judge blocks parts of Trump’s overhaul of U.S. elections, including proof-of-citizenship requirement

By The Associated Press

Published

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.