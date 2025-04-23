World

Investigators probe deadly attack in disputed Kashmir as India vows to punish perpetrators

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

A relative wails during the funeral procession of Adil Hussain Shah, a daily-wage worker, who died when militants indiscriminately opened fire on a crowd of mainly tourists on Tuesday, at his village Hapatnar, about 20 km from Pahalgam where the incident took place, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.