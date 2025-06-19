ADVERTISEMENT

World

Huge Roman frescoes buried in pieces for 1,800 years uncovered

By CNN

Published

Senior Building Material Specialist Han Li laying out decorated plaster from the Liberty site. (MOLA)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.