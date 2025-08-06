World

Hezbollah blasts Lebanese government’s plan to disarm group this year and calls it ‘grave sin’

By The Associated Press

Published

A Hezbollah supporter takes a selfie while waving a Hezbollah flag as he stands on a tree outside the Iranian Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.