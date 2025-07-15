ADVERTISEMENT

World

Global health aid sinks to 15-year low in ‘era of austerity’

By AFP

Published

Laboratory technicians test a blood sample for HIV infection at the Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (RHI) in Johannesburg, Thursday, Nov. 26 2020. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell) (Denis Farrell/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.