German doctor goes on trial for 15 murders

By AFP

Published

The 40-year-old palliative care specialist, named by German media as Johannes M., is alleged to have killed 12 women and three men between September 2021 and July 2024 while working in Berlin. (Bloomberg Creative Photos/Bloomberg)


















