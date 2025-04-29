World

Four dead, including children, after car crashes into Illinois after-school camp

By CNN

Published

Four people are dead, including children, and several others are injured after a car crashed through an after-school camp in Chatham, Illinois, authorities said. Jane Cochran/Capitol City Now via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.