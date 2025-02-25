ADVERTISEMENT

World

Former Church of England leader faces potential disciplinary action over handling of abuse claims

By The Associated Press

Published

The Archbishop of Canterbury George Carey leads a morning worship service at the United Methodist Church General Conference in Cleveland on May 10, 2000. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.