ADVERTISEMENT

World

Finland’s lawmakers vote to leave land mine treaty as Nordic country boosts defences against Russia

By The Associated Press

Published

A notice warning about land mines is attached to a tree as a Ukrainian specialized team searches for mines in a field in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.