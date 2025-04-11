ADVERTISEMENT

Fatou, the world’s oldest gorilla in a zoo, is celebrating her 68th birthday in Berlin

By The Associated Press

Published

Female gorilla Fatou, the oldest of Berlin's zoo and also believed to be the world's oldest gorilla, enjoys her birthday basket with a "gorilla food surprise", as the zoo celebrates her 68th birthday in Berlin, Germany, Friday, April 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)


















