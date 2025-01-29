ADVERTISEMENT

World

Ex-New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez sentenced to 11 years in prison for bribery conviction

By The Associated Press

Published

Former Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., arrives to federal court , Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.