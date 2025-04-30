ADVERTISEMENT

World

European court tells Serbia to ‘prevent the use of sonic weapons’ after protesters’ claims at rally

By The Associated Press

Published

People attend an anti-corruption protest in the southwestern town of Novi Pazar, Serbia, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.