World

EU drugs regulator confirms suicidal thoughts as side effect of anti-hair loss drug

By Reuters

Published

Exterior view of the European Medicines Agency, EMA, in Amsterdam's business district, Netherlands, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.