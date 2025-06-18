ADVERTISEMENT

World

Elderly man drives down Rome’s Spanish Steps and gets stuck

By CNN

Published

This image shared by Italy’s fire and rescue service shows a vehicle being removed from Rome’s Spanish Steps on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Vigili del Fuoco via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.