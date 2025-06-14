World

Death toll in Indian plane crash climbs to 270 as search teams find more bodies

By The Associated Press

Published

Ayub sheikh gestures angrily as he waits for the bodies of four relatives who died in the Air India plane crash, at a hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.