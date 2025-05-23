ADVERTISEMENT

World

Costa Rica police seize 5 capybaras, crack cocaine and marijuana from fleeing vehicle

By The Associated Press

Published

A capybara wades in water near an area recently scorched by wildfires at the Encontro das Aguas park in the Pantanal wetlands near Pocone, Mato Grosso state Brazil, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.