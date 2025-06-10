ADVERTISEMENT

World

Colombian authorities charge 15-year-old with attempted murder of presidential candidate

By The Associated Press

Published

A billboard with an image of Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, who was shot and wounded at a political rally, reads in Spanish: "Strength and prayer for your speedy recovery" in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.