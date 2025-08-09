Astronauts return to Earth with SpaceX after 5 months at the International Space Station

This image provided by NASA shows, from left, NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 members JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi, NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov posing for a portrait inside the SpaceX Dragon crew spacecraft that carried them to the International Space Station and will return them back to Earth. (NASA via AP)