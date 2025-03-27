ADVERTISEMENT

World

Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are still targets of hatred 5 years after pandemic surge

By The Associated Press

Published

Jen Ho Lee, a 76-year-old South Korean immigrant, holds a sign from a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes, which she attended, in Los Angeles on March 31, 2021. (Jae C. Hong / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.