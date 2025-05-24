World

As Pope Leo XIV faces scrutiny, victims of abusive Catholic group say he helped when others didn’t

By The Associated Press

Published

Jose Rey de Castro, a former member of the Sodalitium, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.