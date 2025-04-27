ADVERTISEMENT

World

As Musk gained power in Washington, his popularity has fallen, an AP-NORC poll finds

By The Associated Press

Published

President Donald Trump listens as Elon Musk, joined by his son X Æ A-Xii, speaks in the Oval Office at the White House, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.