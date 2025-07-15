ADVERTISEMENT

World

An Indian family’s fight to save this mother from execution in war-torn Yemen

By CNN

Published

Nimisha Priya, a nurse and mother, has been on death row in Yemen since 2020. (Member of Save Nimisha Priya Action council via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.