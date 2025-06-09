ADVERTISEMENT

World

ABC News suspends Terry Moran after Trump administration condemns ‘hater’ post

By CNN

Published

ABC News’ senior national correspondent Terry Moran, left, and White House adviser Stephen Miller are pictured in a split image. Moran was suspended June 8 after he posted a highly critical assessment of President Donald Trump and Trump’s deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller on the social media platform X. (Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.