ADVERTISEMENT

World

A wildfire that destroyed historic Grand Canyon Lodge spread after being allowed to burn for days

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

This photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows aerial resources working to suppress White Sage wildfire burning north of Grand Canyon National Park in Ariz., on Thursday, July 10, 2025. (Bureau of Land Management, Arizona State Office via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.