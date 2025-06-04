ADVERTISEMENT

World

A quiet Tiananmen Square anniversary displays China’s ability to suppress history

By The Associated Press

Published

Security personnel stand on duty near the Tiananmen Gate which is under renovation on the anniversary of China's bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Beijing, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.