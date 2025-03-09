ADVERTISEMENT

World

8 injured when driver plowed vehicle into southern California car dealership

By The Associated Press

Published

A CarMax sign stands at a location in Colma, Calif., March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.