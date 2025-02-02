ADVERTISEMENT

World

5 remain hospitalized after medevac jet crashed in Philadelphia, killing 7

By CNN

Published

Investigators work the scene after a small plane crashed in Philadelphia on Feb. 1, 2025. (Matt Rourke/AP via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.