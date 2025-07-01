World

3 leaders at U.K. hospital where a nurse was convicted of murdering babies are arrested

By The Associated Press

Published

This undated handout photo issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. (Cheshire Constabulary via AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.