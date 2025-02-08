ADVERTISEMENT

America Votes

Why is Trump punishing South Africa and who are the Afrikaners he wants to give refugee status to?

Published

People place white crosses representing farmers killed in the country at a ceremony at the Vorrtrekker Monument in Pretoria, South Africa, Oct. 30, 2017. (AP Photo, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.