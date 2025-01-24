ADVERTISEMENT

America Votes

Trump ends Fauci's security detail and says he'd feel no responsibility if harm befell him

By The Associated Press

Published

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.